How Can you Watch the Florida Panthers on TV Tonight?

This is the time of year where three of South Florida’s pro teams — the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, and Miami Marlins — are all playing and are all on TV.

Since all three are televised locally by Bally Sports and their two channels, there is going to be some overlap.

Today is one of them.

Bally Sports Florida will televise today’s Marlins game in St. Louis at 4:15; if the game goes long, the start of the Panthers game in Ottawa (which starts after 7 p.m.) may not be on some cable systems.

Bally Sports Sun will have the Miami Heat against the 76ers in its entirety.

So, how will everyone get to watch the Panthers tonight?

Depends on how you usually watch them.

Some cable/satellite services such as DirecTV and U-verse will have the Panthers on an alternate channel which means nothing really changes.

It will for everyone else.

First off, Bally Sports Florida (BSF) will go straight into the Panthers game as soon as the Marlins game concludes.

Panthers Without Star Defenseman for Rest of Regular Season

That means the Marlins’ postgame show — and the Panthers’ pregame show — may only be seen on the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com except for the providers offering the alternate channels.

You can access the streaming coverage by authenticating with their pay-TV credentials or subscribing to Bally Sports+.

Marlins coverage from St. Louis begins at 3:30 p.m. with the pregame show, ahead of the first pitch against the Cardinals at 4:15 p.m.

If you have Bally Sports Florida on DirecTV or U-verse viewers, both the Marlins and Panthers will be televised at the same time using alternate channels.

The alternate channels are: DirecTV (654-1), U-verse (721/1721), Hotwire (44/444), Blue Stream (100), Breezeline (35).

If the Marlins game is still going at 7, only those with the above cable/satellite services will be able to watch over-the-air.

The rest will have to subscribe to the Bally’s app or log on and link their cable/streaming/satellite package.

As soon as the final out is recorded in the Marlins game, BSF will pick up the Panthers.

For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:

ON DECK