Mailbag Time! Your Questions About the Florida Panthers, Answered

As we creep closer and closer to the start of another Florida Panthers season, it is time for another Mailbag.

Yeah, we know you still have some questions — and I am here to answer them.

Your questions could be about the Panthers’ offseason, their injuries, about their lineup.

Or anything else you can come up with.

Getting your questions to me is easy: You can either leave them here in the comment section or use Twitter (whatever) using the #AskGR hashtag.

Questions need to be in by the Saturday at 4 p.m. and they will be published here at Florida Hockey Now on Sunday morning.

It really is that simple.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK