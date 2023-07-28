Connect with us

#AskGR Mailbag

Mailbag Time! Your Questions About the Florida Panthers, Answered

Published

13 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Ryan Lomberg of the Florida Panthers is interviewed during the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

As we creep closer and closer to the start of another Florida Panthers season, it is time for another Mailbag.

Yeah, we know you still have some questions — and I am here to answer them.

Your questions could be about the Panthers’ offseason, their injuries, about their lineup.

Get FHN+ today!

Or anything else you can come up with.

Getting your questions to me is easy: You can either leave them here in the comment section or use Twitter (whatever) using the #AskGR hashtag.

Questions need to be in by the Saturday at 4 p.m. and they will be published here at Florida Hockey Now on Sunday morning.

It really is that simple.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

Related Topics:
13 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
13 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
rogerphoto

What is the latest on Eric Staal?

0
Reply
Tom

I would think he is a UFA and will not be re-signing with the Panthers.

0
Reply
Zeke 1961

It usually takes an intentional surgeon or an unintentional car accident to break a sternum; Any word on Matthew Tkachuk’s injury after that massive hit from Keegan Kolesar?

0
Reply
Andrew Levine

With the extension to Eetu, who do you think we will see next getting one? Lots of guys up after this season.

0
Reply
Stanley

Where do you see the lines and d pairings for the start of the season? Will Paul allow Gustav be an offensive d man by pairing him with a defensive d man? Will Denisenko or Samoskevich break camp and actually get to play? If either does do they get to play with Barkov to cover for their rookie errors?

0
Reply
Dale

It looks as if the Panthers have improved the 4th line and have some upcoming talent to keep an eye on in the system and got depth on defense, do you feel they have improved in those areas?
Any info on Montour extension? He must be re-signed in my opinion.
Than you and keep up the good work.

0
Reply
Kevin Hawkey

Is it time to move Ekblad? His play this past season along with injuries makes him unpredictable. At times, he has been rock solid and productive but other times, he seems lost in front of our net. What is the trade value for him and do you think he would be most likely aside from Reinhart to be dealt to improve the roster?

0
Reply
surveyjay

Ekblad has a full no trade clause and is overvalued, for him to be moved one he would have to agree to wave his no trade clause and to the Panthers most likely would have to retain a portion of his salary, he ain’t going nowhere.

0
Reply
Kenneth W.

Hey George, Colby, and FHN Nation.

After the new arena in Calgary is finished, there’s going to be a wave of discussions of new arenas in the NHL, as 21 of the league’s arenas were built between 1993 and 2001, with FLA Live Arena obviously one of them.

When would you expect talks of a new arena to start getting serious, and where do you think they’d put it?

0
Reply
Tom

George, why didn’t the Panthers sign a guy like Matt Dumba instead of Larsson? He would have been a great replacement for Gudas, with more offensive upside imo. Did they really like OEL more? Also, do you think Bill Zito will add another Top-4 Dman before training camp opens, either via trade or free agent signing?

0
Reply
surveyjay

I believe George has answered this one several times but it’s simply a money issue, Dumba wanted around 5 million a year, obviously the Panthers wanted quantity over quality, put simply, they had more holes to fill, and decided to allocate their money differently

Last edited 7 hours ago by surveyjay
0
Reply
JWolf

What do you think the season looks like for Spencer Knight?

0
Reply
Ian Payner

As great as last season was, the team seemed to struggle winning face offs. Any thoughts on how they may be this season? Thanks!

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

13
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.