#AskGR Mailbag
Mailbag Time! Your Questions About the Florida Panthers, Answered
As we creep closer and closer to the start of another Florida Panthers season, it is time for another Mailbag.
Yeah, we know you still have some questions — and I am here to answer them.
Your questions could be about the Panthers’ offseason, their injuries, about their lineup.
Or anything else you can come up with.
Getting your questions to me is easy: You can either leave them here in the comment section or use Twitter (whatever) using the #AskGR hashtag.
Questions need to be in by the Saturday at 4 p.m. and they will be published here at Florida Hockey Now on Sunday morning.
It really is that simple.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
- Now: Free agency period is open
- Mid-September: Training Camp, South Florida
- Sept. 25: Preseason starts; Doubleheader v. Nashville @ Sunrise
- Oct. 7: Preseason ends; v. Tampa Bay Lightning @ Sunrise
- Oct. 12: Start of 2023-24 Regular Season at Minnesota Wild
- Oct. 19: 2023-24 Home Opener vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
What is the latest on Eric Staal?
I would think he is a UFA and will not be re-signing with the Panthers.
It usually takes an intentional surgeon or an unintentional car accident to break a sternum; Any word on Matthew Tkachuk’s injury after that massive hit from Keegan Kolesar?
With the extension to Eetu, who do you think we will see next getting one? Lots of guys up after this season.
Where do you see the lines and d pairings for the start of the season? Will Paul allow Gustav be an offensive d man by pairing him with a defensive d man? Will Denisenko or Samoskevich break camp and actually get to play? If either does do they get to play with Barkov to cover for their rookie errors?
It looks as if the Panthers have improved the 4th line and have some upcoming talent to keep an eye on in the system and got depth on defense, do you feel they have improved in those areas?
Any info on Montour extension? He must be re-signed in my opinion.
Than you and keep up the good work.
Is it time to move Ekblad? His play this past season along with injuries makes him unpredictable. At times, he has been rock solid and productive but other times, he seems lost in front of our net. What is the trade value for him and do you think he would be most likely aside from Reinhart to be dealt to improve the roster?
Ekblad has a full no trade clause and is overvalued, for him to be moved one he would have to agree to wave his no trade clause and to the Panthers most likely would have to retain a portion of his salary, he ain’t going nowhere.
Hey George, Colby, and FHN Nation.
After the new arena in Calgary is finished, there’s going to be a wave of discussions of new arenas in the NHL, as 21 of the league’s arenas were built between 1993 and 2001, with FLA Live Arena obviously one of them.
When would you expect talks of a new arena to start getting serious, and where do you think they’d put it?
George, why didn’t the Panthers sign a guy like Matt Dumba instead of Larsson? He would have been a great replacement for Gudas, with more offensive upside imo. Did they really like OEL more? Also, do you think Bill Zito will add another Top-4 Dman before training camp opens, either via trade or free agent signing?
I believe George has answered this one several times but it’s simply a money issue, Dumba wanted around 5 million a year, obviously the Panthers wanted quantity over quality, put simply, they had more holes to fill, and decided to allocate their money differently
What do you think the season looks like for Spencer Knight?
As great as last season was, the team seemed to struggle winning face offs. Any thoughts on how they may be this season? Thanks!