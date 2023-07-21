Mike Van Ryn Back in NHL with Toronto Maple Leafs

Former Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Van Ryn was not out of work long as he was named an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Van Ryn, 44, was let go after five seasons as an assistant with the St. Louis Blues in April.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe added Guy Boucher and Van Ryn to what now is a five-man coaching staff.

The Maple Leafs lost to the Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

“It’s as complete a staff as we’ve had in my time,” Keefe said per Sportsnet. “I’m even more excited to dig in and get to work even further on preparing our team for camp and getting to know the individuals even that much more.”

Van Ryn, who won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, played in 353 NHL games over eight NHL seasons with the Blues, Panthers and Maple Leafs.

He spent four seasons with the Panthers from 2003-08, leaving when Florida traded him to Toronto as part of a deal for Bryan McCabe.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Oliver Ekman-Larsson says he is healthy after breaking his foot twice in the past year and he will be walking into a great opportunity with the Panthers.

Can South Florida offer OEL the bounce back both sides are looking for?

— Ryan Lomberg says his broken thumb, the one which needed surgery during the opening round against the Bruins, is all healed and he is ready for camp to get going.

— Casey Fitzgerald is returning to the Panthers after getting a new contract.

— Ryan McAllister had a strong freshman season at Western Michigan before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers. He’ll get a shot come training camp.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Is it time for the Boston Bruins to start talks on a contract extension with winger Jake DeBrusk?

He can become a free agent following this coming season so the Bruins would likely want to have something in place — or at least know where things stand — soon.

— The New York Islanders may have to make some hard cap-related cuts in training camp 00 and forward Ross Johnston may be the first to go.

— The New Jersey Devils signed Tomas Nosek to a one-year deal.

— How would Erik Karlsson fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

— The Penguins are, after all, the front-runners in the trade talks when it comes to the San Jose Sharks star defenseman.

— Brett Howden signed a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK