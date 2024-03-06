NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Get Vladimir Tarasenko

The Florida Panthers made a big deal prior to Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring 2019 Stanley Cup champion winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators.

NHL Insider Kevin Weekes initially reported Florida gave up a two draft picks for the high-scoring forward.

Per Frank Seravalli, Florida gave up a 2025 third-round pick and a conditional fourth this summer. That selection becomes a third if the Panthers win the Cup.

Ottawa is also retaining 50 percent of Tarasenko’s 50 percent cap hit allowing Bill Zito to add more before the Deadline.

The move is now official.

Tarasenko does not need a U.S. work visa and is expected to play Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He will wear No. 10 according to the team’s website.

“Vladimir is a highly skilled and experienced scoring winger who provides our club with another dynamic offensive option as we embark on the remainder of our season,” Zito said in a statement.

“We are excited for him to join our team, and to compete for the Stanley Cup once again.”

To make room on the roster before the Deadline — Florida can carry more than 23 players after Friday at 3:01 p.m., but not before — the team will need to make a move.

Will Lockwood or Steven Lorentz could be the odd man out.

The Panthers would need to waive someone today to get Tarasenko on the roster tomorrow.

Tarasenko, 32, had a no-trade clause in the one-year deal he signed with Ottawa in the offseason; he reportedly had told the Senators he wanted to come to the Panthers.

His family lives in Fort Lauderdale, per the Ottawa Sun.

The Panthers had over $5 million in cap space at the time of the trade.

Tarasenko is a left-handed shot, but only plays the right side.

Florida is pretty set on the right side of their top-6 with Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk — although both have played on the left flanks in the past.

The thought, initially, is the Panthers stay set in their top-6 with Nick Cousins either staying put on the left side of the second line or Evan Rodrigues moving there.

Tarasenko could move to the right side of Florida’s third line.

Last year, Tarasenko was traded from the Blues to the Rangers at the Deadline and had eight goals with 21 points in 31 games.

In the playoffs, he had three goals with an assist in New York’s first-round loss.

Through 57 games with the Senators this year, Tarasenko has 17 goals with 41 points.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated throughout the day.

ON DECK

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS