One Florida Panthers Goalie Honored, Team Signs Another

The Florida Panthers goalie department has had a big couple of days — as long as we don’t talk about the five goals allowed Monday in Toronto.

Of course, that really was not a goalie problem.

Earlier Monday, the American Hockey League honored Spencer Knight as its Goalie of the Month.

The 22-year-old had one heck of a March, going 5-1-1 with a 1.29/.947 and three shutouts in seven games.

Not too shabby.

Tuesday, the team announced the signing of undrafted goalie Cooper Black to a two-year entry-level contract which kicks in next season.

Black, 22, went 13-8-8 at Dartmouth this season, pitching two shutouts with a 2.58/.910.

The 6-foot-8 (you read that right) goalie was a finalist for the Ken Dryden ECAC Goaltender of the Year Award.

“Cooper is a talented young goaltender whose rare combination of size and athletic ability have allowed him to succeed in the college ranks,” GM Bill Zito said in a statement. “We are looking forward to his further development within our organization.”

As for Knight, the 2019 first-round pick of the Panthers has been having a nice season with the Checkers.

He now has the Charlotte franchise record for longest shutout streak (213:17) and is among the AHL leaders in numerous categories, including: wins (23/fifth), GAA (2.42/seventh), shutouts (five/third), and minutes played (2,404/fifth).

Black will be joining Knight in Charlotte even though his ELC does not start until the coming season by signing a professional tryout with the Checkers.

Gracyn Sawchyn and Kai Schwindt are also signing PTOs with the Checkers for the remainder of the season.

The Checkers have seven games left in the regular season and have a magic number of three to clinch a playoff berth.

