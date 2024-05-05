Connect with us

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Round 2: Full Schedule for Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins

Published

3 hours ago

on

Panthers bruins

The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins will square off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Late Saturday night, the NHL announced the full series schedule.

Game 1 will be Monday night in Sunrise at 8 on ESPN.

That much we knew.

Game 2 will also be at Amerant Bank Arena although the time has yet to be determined.

Times for Games 2-7 will be announced at a later date.

The Bruins will play host to Games 3 and 4 (Friday and Sunday). If necessary, Game 6 would also be in Boston on Friday, May 17.

Games 5 (May 14) and 7 (May 19) would be back in Sunrise.

If necessary, of course.

In the playoffs last year, the Panthers took three of the four games in Boston — including the final three.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (A2)
BEST-OF-7 SERIES
GAME 1

