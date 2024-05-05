2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Round 2: Full Schedule for Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins
The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins will square off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Late Saturday night, the NHL announced the full series schedule.
Game 1 will be Monday night in Sunrise at 8 on ESPN.
That much we knew.
Game 2 will also be at Amerant Bank Arena although the time has yet to be determined.
Times for Games 2-7 will be announced at a later date.
The Bruins will play host to Games 3 and 4 (Friday and Sunday). If necessary, Game 6 would also be in Boston on Friday, May 17.
Games 5 (May 14) and 7 (May 19) would be back in Sunrise.
If necessary, of course.
In the playoffs last year, the Panthers took three of the four games in Boston — including the final three.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (A2)
BEST-OF-7 SERIES
GAME 1
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Monday at Florida, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Wednesday at Florida TBA (ESPN); Game 3: Friday at Boston TBA (TNT); Game 4: Sunday, May 12 at Boston TBA (TBS); Game 5*: Tuesday May 14 at Florida, TBA; Game 6*: Friday May 17 at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Florida’s First Round — Game 1: Panthers 3, Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Tampa Bay 3; Game 4: Tampa Bay 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Panthers 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
