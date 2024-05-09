Florida Panthers Goal Song Now Available Outside Arena

Are you a fan of the new Florida Panthers goal song?

Wish you could hear it outside of Amerant Bank Arena?

Well, we have good news.

‘Panthers Pulse,’ the electronic dance mix which made its debut this season, is now widely available online and through most streaming services.

Created for the Panthers by Öwnboss and Sevek, ‘Panthers Pulse’ is an original remix of their EDM hit ‘Move Your Body.’

There is plenty of bass, with the refrain ‘Go Cats Go!’

It is played whenever the Panthers score a goal at home — and now it can be yours to listen to whenever the mood strikes.

Driving down I-95?

Play ‘Panthers Pulse.’

Doing laundry?

‘Panthers Pulse.’

Watching Game 3 of the playoffs with your friends when Sasha Barkov scores?

Yep, ‘Panthers Pulse.’

How do you find the song?

Right now, it is downloadable and can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

You can also stream it HERE.

The song is also available on TikTok, YouTube Music and Instagram.

It is not available on 8-track or cassette. Yet.

Enjoy!