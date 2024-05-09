2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Goal Song Now Available Outside Arena
Are you a fan of the new Florida Panthers goal song?
Wish you could hear it outside of Amerant Bank Arena?
Well, we have good news.
‘Panthers Pulse,’ the electronic dance mix which made its debut this season, is now widely available online and through most streaming services.
Created for the Panthers by Öwnboss and Sevek, ‘Panthers Pulse’ is an original remix of their EDM hit ‘Move Your Body.’
There is plenty of bass, with the refrain ‘Go Cats Go!’
It is played whenever the Panthers score a goal at home — and now it can be yours to listen to whenever the mood strikes.
Driving down I-95?
Play ‘Panthers Pulse.’
Doing laundry?
‘Panthers Pulse.’
Watching Game 3 of the playoffs with your friends when Sasha Barkov scores?
Yep, ‘Panthers Pulse.’
How do you find the song?
Right now, it is downloadable and can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.
You can also stream it HERE.
The song is also available on TikTok, YouTube Music and Instagram.
It is not available on 8-track or cassette. Yet.
Enjoy!
For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:
- Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now and like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Team Shop at TeePublic and RedBubble
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
BEST-OF-7 SERIES TIED 1-1
GAME 3
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Bruins 5, Panthers 1; Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 1; Game 3: Friday at Boston, 7 (TNT); Game 4: Sunday at Boston, 6:30 (TBS); Game 5: Tuesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 17 at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Florida’s First Round — Game 1: Panthers 3, Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Tampa Bay 3; Game 4: Tampa Bay 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Panthers 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)