Panthers Injuries: Lockwood in Protocol, Cousins Nearing Return

PITTSBURGH — Will Lockwood will not be ready to return to the Florida Panthers lineup when his three-game suspension wraps up on Saturday.

Lockwood has been in concussion protocol since getting in a fight with Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime following his hit on Marc-Andre Fleury which triggered the suspension.

He did not return to that game, playing just 26 seconds.

“He will have his test tomorrow,” coach Paul Maurice said. “So we’ll see.”

The Panthers do have positive news on the injury front.

Nick Cousins joined the team for their two-game trip to Pittsburgh and Long Island and skated in a white, full-contact jersey for the second-straight day.

He won’t play on Friday, but he could play on Saturday against the New York Islanders, while unlikely.

“He’s back in full contact, so he’ll get pushed real hard today,” Maurice said following the team’s morning skate in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t have him as a player right now, but I think you can move him to day-to-day. It’s just going to be about conditioning. He’s been off for almost three weeks now, so I think we’ll let him get through the break if we can.

“I shouldn’t say that because, if he gets through today and he feels real good tomorrow, we’ll consider him for the game tomorrow.”

