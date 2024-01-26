Connect with us

Uncategorized

Panthers Injuries: Lockwood in Protocol, Cousins Nearing Return

Published

5 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers right wing William Lockwood (67) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PITTSBURGH — Will Lockwood will not be ready to return to the Florida Panthers lineup when his three-game suspension wraps up on Saturday.

Lockwood has been in concussion protocol since getting in a fight with Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime following his hit on Marc-Andre Fleury which triggered the suspension.

He did not return to that game, playing just 26 seconds.

“He will have his test tomorrow,” coach Paul Maurice said. “So we’ll see.”

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers do have positive news on the injury front.

Nick Cousins joined the team for their two-game trip to Pittsburgh and Long Island and skated in a white, full-contact jersey for the second-straight day.

He won’t play on Friday, but he could play on Saturday against the New York Islanders, while unlikely.

“He’s back in full contact, so he’ll get pushed real hard today,” Maurice said following the team’s morning skate in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t have him as a player right now, but I think you can move him to day-to-day. It’s just going to be about conditioning. He’s been off for almost three weeks now, so I think we’ll let him get through the break if we can.

“I shouldn’t say that because, if he gets through today and he feels real good tomorrow, we’ll consider him for the game tomorrow.”

For more Panthers news from the FHN Team

Bookmark Florida Hockey NowSubscribe for Exclusives 

Like the FHN Facebook Page

Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @ColbyDGuy // @TheGovMan

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 

  • When: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: PPG Arena, Pittsburgh
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
  • Season Series (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Penguins 1 (Dec. 8). At Pittsburgh: Friday; Feb. 14.
  • Last Season: Penguins won 2-1
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Penguins lead 56-37-7, 4 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Discover more from Florida Hockey Now

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading