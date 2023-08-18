Panthers Set Preseason Date with Carolina, Offer $15 Tickets

The Florida Panthers announced their finalized preseason schedule and will play host to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 29 in Sunrise.

The date of that game had not previously been set.

Tickets for that game as well as the preseason doubleheader against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 25 will be $15 and benefit the team’s charitble foundation.

On Sept. 25, the $15 general admission ticket will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation; On Sept. 29, the $15 ticket will go toward advancing youth hockey in South Florida.

The $15 admission ticket includes parking at the arena. For the doubleheader, re-entry will be allowed at the arena.

Also for the doubleheader, the Panthers will fans the chance to fundraise for their preferred charity, group or non-profit.

To raise ticket proceeds for their group can sign up by clicking HERE.

