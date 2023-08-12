One More NHL Free Agent Off the Market

On Friday, we questioned whether the Florida Panthers would jump back into the NHL free agent market or were pretty much done in that regard.

Later in the day, one of the final (fairly) intriguing names still out there landed in Vancouver as former Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter signed a reasonable two-year deal with the Canucks.

Detroit coach Derek Lalonde spoke highly of the versatile Suter saying “he filled a lot of quality roles for us,” according to Detroit Hockey Now.

Yet he ends up in Vancouver for $1.6 million annually — which is about half of what he made in Detroit City last season.

Was Florida interested in Suter?

Maybe, a little. He is a player who can center a line or play on the left and right side with a little bit of offensive production.

If the Panthers were really interested — and, the question is where would he play on this team? — it sounds like they could have gotten him.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Taking a look at where the Panthers are when it comes to the NHL free agent market.

If it did not sound like they were done before, it certainly does now.

— Hope y’all dug my mockup of the EA Sports NHL 24 cover — of which Matthew Tkachuk is rumored to potentially be on when it is announced next week. Well, he should be, anyway.

— What could the Panthers’ goaltending look like when the season starts? We take a look at the situation with Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight and Anthony Stolarz.

— Is Sasha Barkov still underrated? NHL Network has him ranked No. 9 when it comes to the best centers in the league.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

IndyCar driver Zach Claman DeMelo is accusing new Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong of assaulting him at a nightclub during the week of the Detroit Grand Prix.

DeMelo made his accusations by posting it on Instagram, posting photos of his face and claiming Sprong was the reason for the damage.

While the IndyCar driver did not say he would press criminal charges, he did hint at potential legal action by saying he could not comment further.

Sprong, one might remember, caught Florida’s Patric Hornqvist with an elbow in Seattle — which turned out to be the final time Hornqvist was on the ice with the Panthers.

— With Erik Karlsson in the house, are the Pittsburgh Penguins serious Cup contenders?

— The Dallas Stars may just have some interest in newly reacquired Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry.

— The Washington Capitals sound like a team which would like to pull off a trade before this thing kicks off.

— So, how did the Philadelphia Flyers land top Russian prospect Matvei Michkov at the draft?

