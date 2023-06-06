Radko Gudas Leaves Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final After Hit

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas is known for his big hits, but he was on the wrong end of one in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

Gudas left the game and headed to the training room after taking a big hit from Ivan Barbashev.

He was not on the bench to start the second and the team announced he would not return to the game soon after.

While Gudas was going in for the hit, Barbashev saw it coming and delivered a bigger blow.

It appeared Gudas got hit in the face from the shoulder of Barbashev and then hit his head on the ice.

Gudas was already hurting from Game 1 as he had left that game in the first period only to return for the second.

As a precaution — and to spread out icetime a little more easily — the Panthers dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards for Game 2.

Florida went into the second period trailing the Golden Knights 2-0 courtesy of a power play goal from Jonathan Marchessault and another from Alec Martinez.

Nicolas Roy made it 3-0 early in the second.

