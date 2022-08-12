FHN Today: Robin Lehner likely to miss entire 22-23 season

There is not much news around the NHL during August, but a big piece dropped Thursday when the Vegas Golden Knights announced starting goalie Robin Lehner needs to have hip surgery.

Although the Knights did not give a timeline for Lehner’s return, it is thought he will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Obviously not a good day for Lehner nor the cap-strapped Knights.

With Lehner out, who could the Knights look at in goal?

Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now takes a look at some of the candidates Vegas may look at.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers and new coach Paul Maurice have put the finishing touches on their coaching staff for the coming season.

— Andrew Hammond will be in Panthers’ camp on a PTO and there could be a spot for him. Somewhere.

— Florida prospect Santtu Kinnunen got some nice words of praise from captain Sasha Barkov.

— Former Florida defenseman Markus Nutivaara had his introductory video presser with the San Jose Sharks interrupted by his pup.

— We know the Panthers will have a Reverse Retro jersey this season — but what would you like it to look like? Here is your chance to design your own.

— Mackie Samoskevich is looking forward to his sophomore season at Michigan, but he has some work to do with Team USA at the World Juniors, first.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

NHL sources have told Montreal Hockey Now that that goalie Jake Allen could be traded; could Vegas jump in? Some more Montreal Canadiens trade chatter.

— Johan Larsson will not return to the Washington Capitals nor will he be in the NHL as he heads home.

— David Pastrnak does not have his new deal with the Bruins.

— Marc-Andre Fleury has not been with the Penguins for a while — but his name still stirs up many emotions in Pittsburgh.

— Looking at what Islanders may do to shuffle things around in order to bring in top free agent Nazem Kadri.

— Derrick Pouliot tries to get things going again with the San Jose Sharks and a deal with the AHL Barracudas.

— Looking at the top offseason moves by the Vancouver Canucks this offseason.