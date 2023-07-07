Spencer Knight Returns to Florida Panthers – For Development Camp

Spencer Knight is technically not eligible to participate in the Florida Panthers upcoming development camp, but when the team’s prospects hit the ice on Monday morning in Coral Springs, their 2019 first-round pick will be among them.

Knight, 22, has spent parts of the past three seasons at the NHL level with the Panthers and is now in his second contract.

Because he missed the final months of Florida’s season due to leaving the team to join the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, he has been granted a special provision and will be allowed to join the development camp to get some on-ice work in.

Knight is expected to join the Panthers for regular training camp in September and compete for the backup spot with newly-signed Anthony Stolarz for the No. 2 job behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

Knight signed a three-year extension with the Panthers prior to leaving the team in February with his $4.5 million annual salary kicking in this season.

Obviously Knight will be the biggest name among the participants at development camp — and, the only one with NHL experience — which runs from Monday-Friday at the IceDen in Coral Springs.

The camp is free and open to the public.

Top Florida prospects who are scheduled to attend include Mackie Samoskevich, Jack Devine and Evan Nause.

PANTHERS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(Open to the public at Coral Springs IceDen)

Monday: Group A 2:45-3:45; Group B 4-5

Tuesday: Group B 9:30-10:30; Group A 10:45-11:45

Wednesday: Group A 9:30-10:30; Group B 10:45-11:45

9:30-10:30; 10:45-11:45 Thursday: Group B 9:30-10:30; Group A 10:45-11:45

9:30-10:30; 10:45-11:45 Friday: Group A vs. Group B 10-11

