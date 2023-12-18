Stolarz To Start for Florida Panthers in Calgary? He Is Ready

Anthony Stolarz knows exactly what it means to be a top-end backup goalie in the NHL. That is a big reason the Florida Panthers came after him last summer.

Even though Stolarz’s season came to an early end in Anaheim, when the Panthers decided they wanted to upgrade their backup position, his name came to the top of the conversation.

And, not long after the free agent market opened on July 1, Stolarz signed a one-year deal with the Panthers.

Good move on both ends.

Stolarz, 29, has started seven games for the Panthers thus far this season and is expected to get No. 8 tonight in Calgary.