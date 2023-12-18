FHN+
Stolarz To Start for Florida Panthers in Calgary? He Is Ready
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Anthony Stolarz knows exactly what it means to be a top-end backup goalie in the NHL. That is a big reason the Florida Panthers came after him last summer.
Even though Stolarz’s season came to an early end in Anaheim, when the Panthers decided they wanted to upgrade their backup position, his name came to the top of the conversation.
And, not long after the free agent market opened on July 1, Stolarz signed a one-year deal with the Panthers.
Good move on both ends.
Stolarz, 29, has started seven games for the Panthers thus far this season and is expected to get No. 8 tonight in Calgary.
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN on Facebook
Florida Panthers20 mins ago
Jonathan Huberdeau Continues to Struggle as Panthers Visit Flames
FHN+5 hours ago
Stolarz To Start for Florida Panthers in Calgary? He Is Ready
FHN+1 day ago
Impact of Sasha Barkov on the Florida Panthers Is Immeasurable
Florida Panthers1 day ago
Verhaeghe, Bennett & Tkachuk Lead Panthers Over Edmonton
Florida Panthers3 days ago
Shut Down & Out: Vancouver Canucks 4, Florida Panthers 0
Florida Panthers4 days ago
The Day Vancouver Traded Roberto Luongo Back to Florida
Florida Panthers GameDay2 days ago
Florida Panthers Missing Ekblad, Lundell vs. Oilers Tonight
FHN+4 days ago
Florida Panthers Have A Depth Problem When It Comes to Scoring
2023 Stanley Cup Final6 months ago
WATCH: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Pregame, Game 3
Florida Panthers GameDay11 months ago
WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo
Florida Panthers1 year ago
WATCH: Huberdeau, Weegar Return to face Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers GameDay1 year ago