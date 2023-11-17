Time for the November Edition of the Florida Panthers Mailbag

As we head into the holiday season, it is time for another Florida Panthers Mailbag.

We know you have plenty of questions. Let’s get to answering them.

There is plenty going on in Pantherland from lineup and roster questions, the AHL Checkers and so, so much more.

Any and all questions are welcomed. I will try my best to answer them all.

The October FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag

Getting your questions in is easy: You can either leave them here in the comment section or use Twitter using the #AskGR hashtag.

Questions need to be in by Saturday at 4 p.m. and will be published here at Florida Hockey Now on Sunday morning.

It really is that simple.

Ready, set … and go!

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ ANAHEIM DUCKS