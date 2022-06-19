FHN Today: Avalanche embarrass Lightning, Panthers search continues

The Colorado Avalanche dominated the Lightning in Game 1 yet needed overtime to win.

Saturday night, the Avs did not have any troubles at all and now have a 2-0 series lead.

Colorado made the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs look like an AHL team for much of the game as it rolled to a 7-0 win in Denver.

Tampa Bay trailed the Rangers after losing the first two in New York, but this looks like a completely different series, altogether.

As the Tampa Bay Times put it, the Lightning go from thin air to thin ice.

PANTHERLAND

On Friday night, a report came out saying the Panthers are looking at some of the biggest names on the free agent coaching market.

The biggest ones are Barry Trotz and Pete DeBoer.

Colby Guy writes that the Panthers should do the right thing and bring Andrew Brunette back.

Hey, if you get a chance to bring Barry Trotz to coach your team you need to shoot your shot.

— This whole dustup over the Panthers changing their goal song caught the attention of the band itself — and Jimmy Eat World tossed a little shade in the team’s direction.

— We continue our look at what the Florida Panthers’ roster may look like next season. We looked at the future of Lucas Carlsson in Sunrise as well as Maxim Mamin .

— In case you missed it, we also looked at the futures of Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen as well as others.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

The Tampa Bay Lightning only threw 17 shots Darcy Kuemper on Saturday night as the Colorado Avalanche completely dominated the two-time defending Cup champs.

— The Avalanche have gotten a lot of offense out of its defense.

— Could Colorado win the Stanley Cup with a second Florida sweep?

— Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 100th postseason game is one to forget.

— It took him a couple of years but Jack Johnson got his degree from Michigan and now the veteran defenseman is closing in on the Cup for the first time.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW & MORE

We all know the names of the top free agents with the market opening in a few weeks.

Here are some of the top RFAs teams may be looking at.

— The former Governor of Tennessee is buying the Nashville Predators.

Washington Hockey Now: Nick Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery. What that could mean for the Washington Capitals star.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lot of decisions to make and not a lot of time to get everything done.

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella says coaching the Philadelphia Flyers has been a job he has wanted for some time. Now he’s got it.

Vancouver Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks continue to go after Russian free agent Andrey Kuzmenko.

CAFECITO CORNER

The Miami Marlins could not get their offense going until it was too late in another loss to the Mets.

— Jazz Chisholm argues after striking out — and gets tossed.

— Some things to know about the World Cup coming to Miami in 2026.