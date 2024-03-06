FHN Mailbag — NHL Trade Deadline Edition — Now Open

The NHL Trade Deadline will be here before you know it.

The Florida Panthers have just one more game, and then we are there.

So, what better time for an FHN Mailbag than now?

We know you have plenty of questions, and with all the rumors flying around, we may have some answers.

You probably know the drill by now: If you have questions about the Panthers, the NHL Trade Deadline, or which Cincinnati chili chain is best, ask it right here.

The FHN Mailbag: NHL All-Star Break Edition

Questions can be submitted at the bottom of this page in the comments section, on Facebook (if you saw this story there), or on Twitter using the #AskGR hashtag.

It is that easy.

Here are the rules: Your questions must be in by 6 p.m. today so I can answer them for publication on Thursday.

With the way things are changing, the quicker, the better.

Bring it on!

ON DECK

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS