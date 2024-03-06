#AskGR Mailbag
FHN Mailbag — NHL Trade Deadline Edition — Now Open
The NHL Trade Deadline will be here before you know it.
The Florida Panthers have just one more game, and then we are there.
So, what better time for an FHN Mailbag than now?
We know you have plenty of questions, and with all the rumors flying around, we may have some answers.
You probably know the drill by now: If you have questions about the Panthers, the NHL Trade Deadline, or which Cincinnati chili chain is best, ask it right here.
The FHN Mailbag: NHL All-Star Break Edition
Questions can be submitted at the bottom of this page in the comments section, on Facebook (if you saw this story there), or on Twitter using the #AskGR hashtag.
It is that easy.
Here are the rules: Your questions must be in by 6 p.m. today so I can answer them for publication on Thursday.
With the way things are changing, the quicker, the better.
Bring it on!
ON DECK
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Florida: Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (Feb 6); Thursday. At Philadelphia: March 24.
- Last Season: Philadelphia won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 57-37-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Calgary, 4 p.m.
With the teresenko trade, who gets squeezed? Or does Maurice rotate guys off each night for “workload management ” while trying to build chemistry? Doesn’t seem likes he’s a big fan of that historically.
Thanks for the great coverage as always!
Hello George!
Before suggesting a trade, we should resign the upcoming free agents. My numbers: Reinhart 8.5 x 6 / Montour 6 x 7 / Forsling 6 x 7. What are your numbers?
Trade : I don’t think we need a big name, I believe we need another Swiss Army knife to compete with Rodrigues, someone not afraid to shoot the puck and responsible at defense. Who could that be?
Hi George
I think the team is just fine as it is now. You always need depth, in case of injuries, but at what cost in the future. They have Mahura and Uvis (remember him?) on D, and have Lorentz, Lockwood, and even Mackie for the front line. I stay stand pat….
Nothing is perfect and there is always room for improvement, BUT – Why bring in someone new at this point? The Cats are playing their best hockey EVER, the team couldn’t be tighter in both camaraderie and in knowing what each other is doing at virtually any moment, and we are at the top of virtually every category available. A new player (and fit is everything) be more of a challenge at this point, especially under the Maurice systems? It took the Cats 4-5 months last season to understand, and this year to solidify. Credit to Zito, but I’d be… Read more »
George, don’t trade anyone, keep the same crew, save the money pay Rhienhart and raises for others. Go Cats!
As it stands right now, it looks like our first round opponent would be the Lightning who are also the current favorites to land Noah Hanifin. How do you think that affects that series? Also, I agree with the current sentiment – the Panthers really don’t have any needs that make sacrificing prospects or picks worthwhile. What we do have is some cap space. Can we use that to be a 3rd party in some trades to acquire some draft capital by being a place for someone else to stash salary?
I was hoping we would get Mantha but Vegas beat us to it. Not a trade question, but related regarding rosters. Am I correct that we can bring up our AHL players once the playoffs start? So Knight, Samoskevich, Dalpe etc. can be with the team to add depth.
Unlike some of the other comments, I believe the Panthers should stay aggressive in building the team. Zito has made moves that at the time, I thought were crazy but he is the Zen master when it comes to knowing what moves to do and not do. I personally think Spencer Knight should find a home somewhere else where he can get a fresh start with us getting a return on that investment. I don’t know what we could get for him. I love the goaltending we have now. How likely is it we could trade him?
Hi George,
With how well the Panthers have been playing on both ends of the ice they really don’t need to do anything. If Florida does look to acquire players will it be in the top 9 forward group or on the blue line ? Also, can you see them take the same route as last year and not break up this group. Don’t see many upgrades out there and if they swing a trade they would have to trade players currently on the roster with no draft capital. Let me know your thoughts
Thanks !
I’ve heard Coach Maurice talk about the Panthers’ “hard gap” game. I know what a gap is in hockey, but not sure what is meant by a hard gap. Can you enlighten me, and talk about how this concept fits into the Panthers’ overall style of play?
Ain’t broke don’t mess with the chemistry of this team. Focus on resigning the pending free agents.
Whelp, my earlier comment about “why change” is now moot, so WHERE DOES TARASENKO actually fit in? No doubt he can score, but will he be the player that makes the difference, or upsets the applecart?