FHN TODAY: Florida ‘Vice’ Coming to Panthers NHL All-Star Jerseys?

As you may have heard, the Florida Panthers will be playing host to the NHL All-Star Game for the second time and first since they traded Sandis Ozolinsh two days before he started the 2003 ASG in Sunrise.

Yeah, kids, the Panthers once traded one of their players in their own All-Star Game two days before the event.

Watch out, Matthew Tkachuk.

Just kidding. We think.

Anyway, there has been a lot of speculation about what the All-Stars will wear once they get here next month aside from shorts and sandals.

One thing everyone seems to agree on is that the jerseys will be of a retro design (circa the 1994-97 All-Star extravaganzas) and that will at least somewhat fulfill the Panthers’ South Florida obligation to have a Vice-themed look.

The Dolphins are now on the clock.

(*) — Seriously, though, how cool would the Dolphins look in a Vice color scheme? Pretty cool, actually. The Panthers’ one is not bad, either.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

As the Florida Panthers head into the second half of their season, it is time to look (not so longingly) back at the first half.

Colby D. Guy hands out the midterm grades for the Panthers and, let me say, I am glad he was not one of my teachers. Very few making the Dean’s List this semester.

— The Panthers had one more twirl around the Dallas ice on Monday before flying to Denver. And they had an all-new top line.

Paul Maurice is trying to kickstart his team’s offense while trying to get three of his top players — Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell — rolling at the same time.

— Did you hear about the potential ‘Vice’ All-Star jerseys? More than just jersey stuff in there. Also hearing the FanFest is going to be somewhere in the vicinity of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

— We’re going to have more trade stuff later today and one can probably bet the Panthers are going to be part of it.

Rumors are flying right now.

If the Panthers end up being sellers at the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, who could be moved? And what kind of prices would GM Bill Zito be asking for?

— Speaking of the midterm break, it has been a disappointing start to the season for the Panthers. What’s next? A revamped top line could be a good start.

— The Panthers practiced Monday — but you already knew that — and spoke following said workout.

Video from Maurice, Barkov and Lundell is now up on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place and if you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

Quit rolling your eyes at us, Anton.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

When he is healthy, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Mathson can be a dominant player.

Yes, he can be.

— To celebrate Alex Ovechkin scoring his 802nd goal to take over second place on the all-time list, the Washington Capitals took over a steak house.

— David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has been named the NHL First Star of the Week. He probably celebrated at Dunkin.

— Could Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov be on the way out?

— The Calgary Flames pulled Jacob Markstrom from what would end up being an overtime loss to the Blackhawks. So, who’s next?

— The Colorado Avalanche had to be very happy to see Bowen Byram back on the ice.

— If the Pittsburgh Penguins want to fix their power play, perhaps changing up the personnel would help.

— So, what should the San Jose Sharks do about their power play?

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLORADO AVALANCHE