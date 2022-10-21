FHN Today: NHL, Florida Panthers Set Sail with New Reverse Retro

Hey, in case you had not heard, the Florida Panthers — and the rest of the teams in the NHL — officially released their Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday.

A good many of the ones we saw released by Ali Murji (@AliMurji1 on Twitter) in the past week were pretty much spot on.

The Panthers jersey, which uses the secondary sun/palm tree/hockey stick logo as the primary with electric blue as the main color, was just about on the money.

ESPN was not the only outlet to give the Panthers high marks for their new design as the Athletic also picked it tops among the new releases.

If you want to see all of the new jerseys (including the Montreal Expos tribute) check out the ESPN story.

Personally, I dig Florida’s new look.

Like the colors, dig the palm tree/hockey stick logo.

The addition of the FLA sunburst on the shoulder may be my least favorite part of the jersey and may be the only true nod to the JetBlue third jersey the team wore from 2009-12 before banishing them to the history books.

The leaping cat on the shoulders probably would have been a better call. Minor, I know.

Fun aside: One reason the team came up with the sunburst/FLA secondary logo in the first place was because players on the team at the time did not like the palm tree/hockey stick thinking it was tacky and a bit kitsch.

By 2011, however, Scottie Upshall, Kris Versteeg and a couple of other players had the equipment managers take a palm tree shoulder patch and sew them onto ballcaps which they started wearing during pre- and postgame interviews.

Presto!

The palm tree/hockey stick logo — which had been around since the team’s original uniforms were unveiled in 1993 — was back in style.

And now it is the star of the show.

With Aaron Ekblad hurt and three defensemen leaving the team this summer, the Panthers have a lot of guys playing in new roles — and getting a lot more playing time these days.

