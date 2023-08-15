Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Announce Theme Nights, Bobbleheads
The Florida Panthers may not be allowed to wear special warmup jerseys any more, but that is not stopping them from presenting more special theme nights — with three special bobblehead giveaways — than ever before.
Not only will the Panthers hold traditional nights like Pride Night, Star Wars Night and Hockey Fights Cancer Night, but they will be adding nights to celebrate country music as well as a white out night.
The team previously announced three special decade nights as part of their 30th anniversary season.
The Panthers will also give away three mini bobbleheads of captain Sasha Barkov, forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Aaron Ekblad to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.
Earlier this summer, the NHL announced teams would not be allowed to wear anything but game jerseys during warmups due to backlash from a small group of players — including Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal — who refused to wear Pride Night jerseys last season.
That does not mean the Panthers, or any other team, are not allowed to create special jerseys to sell on those special nights.
There is no word on whether the Panthers plan to create special jerseys such as ones that celebrate Black History Month, Military Appreciation or St. Patrick’s Day.
Florida Panthers 2023-24 Theme Nights
Oct. 19: Home Opener vs. Toronto
Oct. 21: Pink in the Rink
Oct. 28: Halloween Night
Nov. 6: Bobblehead No. 1
Nov. 10: Military Appreciation Night
Nov. 20: Hockey Fights Cancer
Dec. 2: Cats ‘N Cowboys (country music night)
Dec. 6: Bobblehead No. 2
Dec. 21: Hockey Holidays Game
Jan. 11: 80s Night
Jan. 13: Pride Night
Bobblehead No. 3
Jan. 19: Star Wars Night
Feb. 10: ‘Vamos Gatos’ Night
Feb. 24: Black History Night
March 7: 90s Night
March 9: Kids Day
March 16: St. Patrick’s Day
March 21: White Out Night
March 28: 2000s Night
March 30: Margaritaville Night
April 11: Autism Acceptance Night
April 13: Fan Appreciation Night
