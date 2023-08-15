Florida Panthers Announce Theme Nights, Bobbleheads

The Florida Panthers may not be allowed to wear special warmup jerseys any more, but that is not stopping them from presenting more special theme nights — with three special bobblehead giveaways — than ever before.

Not only will the Panthers hold traditional nights like Pride Night, Star Wars Night and Hockey Fights Cancer Night, but they will be adding nights to celebrate country music as well as a white out night.

The team previously announced three special decade nights as part of their 30th anniversary season.

The Panthers will also give away three mini bobbleheads of captain Sasha Barkov, forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Aaron Ekblad to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

Earlier this summer, the NHL announced teams would not be allowed to wear anything but game jerseys during warmups due to backlash from a small group of players — including Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal — who refused to wear Pride Night jerseys last season.

That does not mean the Panthers, or any other team, are not allowed to create special jerseys to sell on those special nights.

There is no word on whether the Panthers plan to create special jerseys such as ones that celebrate Black History Month, Military Appreciation or St. Patrick’s Day.

Florida Panthers 2023-24 Theme Nights

Oct. 19: Home Opener vs. Toronto

Oct. 21: Pink in the Rink

Oct. 28: Halloween Night

Nov. 6: Bobblehead No. 1

Nov. 10: Military Appreciation Night

Nov. 20: Hockey Fights Cancer

Dec. 2: Cats ‘N Cowboys (country music night)

Dec. 6: Bobblehead No. 2

Dec. 21: Hockey Holidays Game

Jan. 11: 80s Night

Jan. 13: Pride Night

Bobblehead No. 3

Jan. 19: Star Wars Night

Feb. 10: ‘Vamos Gatos’ Night

Feb. 24: Black History Night

March 7: 90s Night

March 9: Kids Day

March 16: St. Patrick’s Day

March 21: White Out Night

March 28: 2000s Night

March 30: Margaritaville Night

April 11: Autism Acceptance Night

April 13: Fan Appreciation Night

