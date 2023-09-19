Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Announce Training Camp Roster

Published

5 hours ago

on

Panthers training camp
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice talks to his team on the first day of training camp on Sept. 22, 2022, in Coral Springs. Maurice opens this year’s camp on Thursday morning. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers will open training camp on Thursday morning in Coral Springs and released their official roster on Tuesday.

Veteran forward Brett Ritchie will be in camp on a professional tryout.

Florida will have 59 players on its camp roster although Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are not expected to participate following postseason surgeries.

The Panthers will be split into two groups with camp starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the IceDen in Coral Springs with a second workout at noon.

Practices are free and open to the public.

Florida will hold practices from Thursday through Sunday before playing host to the Nashville Predators for a preseason doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday starting at 2 p.m.

Initial Florida Panthers Training Camp Schedule
At Coral Springs IceDen
  • Thursday: Red Team, 9 a.m.; Blue Team, noon
  • Friday: Blue Team, 9 a.m.; Red Team, noon
  • Saturday: Red Team, 9 a.m.; Blue Team, noon
  • Sunday: Blue Team, 9 a.m.; Red Team, noon

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

