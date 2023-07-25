Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Ink Eetu Luostarinen to Three-Year Extension

Published

2 days ago

on

Florida panthers
Photo courtesy of @FlaPanthers.

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3 million.

Luostarinen scored a career-high 17 goals and 43 points in 82 games last season, just after signing a two-year extension with a $1.6 million cap hit the previous offseason.

The 24-year-old developed into a reliable two-way presence at both wing and center throughout the year.

He had two goals and five points during Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup Final before missing the final series with a broken tibia.

The contract extension will come into effect during the 2024-25 season, with Luostarinen carrying a $1.5 million cap hit in 2023-24 before it doubles to $3 million the following season.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.

surveyjay

Awesome!!! He has gotten better every year with the big club and IMO, (and obviously in Zito & company opinion as well) he’s only going to get better, we have not seen his ceiling, I don’t know what it is about the finished players but they seem to teach defense first, between him lundell and barkov, you can’t get much better as far as two-way centers.

surveyjay

Finish*. Didn’t spell check

