Florida Panthers Ink Eetu Luostarinen to Three-Year Extension

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3 million.

Luostarinen scored a career-high 17 goals and 43 points in 82 games last season, just after signing a two-year extension with a $1.6 million cap hit the previous offseason.

The 24-year-old developed into a reliable two-way presence at both wing and center throughout the year.

He had two goals and five points during Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup Final before missing the final series with a broken tibia.

The contract extension will come into effect during the 2024-25 season, with Luostarinen carrying a $1.5 million cap hit in 2023-24 before it doubles to $3 million the following season.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.

