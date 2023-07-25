Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Ink Eetu Luostarinen to Three-Year Extension
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers have signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3 million.
Luostarinen scored a career-high 17 goals and 43 points in 82 games last season, just after signing a two-year extension with a $1.6 million cap hit the previous offseason.
The 24-year-old developed into a reliable two-way presence at both wing and center throughout the year.
He had two goals and five points during Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup Final before missing the final series with a broken tibia.
Daily coverage of the Florida Panthers All Summer Long
Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now, Today!
The contract extension will come into effect during the 2024-25 season, with Luostarinen carrying a $1.5 million cap hit in 2023-24 before it doubles to $3 million the following season.
This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
- Now: Free agency period is open
- Mid-September: Training Camp, South Florida
- Sept. 25: Preseason starts; Doubleheader v. Nashville @ Sunrise
- Oct. 7: Preseason ends; v. Tampa Bay Lightning @ Sunrise
- Oct. 12: Start of 2023-24 Regular Season at Minnesota Wild
- Oct. 19: 2023-24 Home Opener vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Awesome!!! He has gotten better every year with the big club and IMO, (and obviously in Zito & company opinion as well) he’s only going to get better, we have not seen his ceiling, I don’t know what it is about the finished players but they seem to teach defense first, between him lundell and barkov, you can’t get much better as far as two-way centers.
Finish*. Didn’t spell check