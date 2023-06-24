Florida Panthers Star Anthony Duclair Holding Youth Hockey Camps

Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair launched his own charitable foundation in February with the goal being to make hockey more accessible for those in underserved communities and to help eliminate racism from the sport.

Fresh off of a run to the Stanley Cup Final, Duclair and his foundation are making good progress.

Duclair will be holding two camps — one in Coral Springs, one in his home province of Quebec — helping kids learn how to play hockey.

For $150, each player will get: snacks, lunch, jerseys, off-ice training, team-building activities, and eight hours of ice time.

His camp in Florida will be held at the Panthers Ice Den in Coral Springs from Monday through Thursday for players aged 8-to-14 with previous hockey experience.

Arizona Coyotes winger Bokondji Imama will join him for his camp in Pierrefonds, Quebec, from July 10-14.

The camp’s goal is to bring hockey to children from diverse communities who are underrepresented in the sport.

“As much as I loved hockey, there was a part where it was honestly disgusting,” Duclair said at his foundation’s launch event in February.

”I know that I am not the only one and I just want to know that other kids know that. I want them to know my story and to know that I have overcome that and it is possible for them to overcome that and get to wherever they want to go in life without being stopped by racial gestures.”

Racism has been present in hockey since its inception and Duclair hopes that he can be a role model to help kids who have gone through the same things he has.

“Parents tell me that kids want to quit hockey just because of instances like I went through and my little brother went through,” Duclair said.

”For me, it’s tough to talk about, but I have been through that and I know what it feels like to be alone and to feel left out. And seeing their reaction through Zoom, through meet-and-greets and seeing their eyes pop out, I was that kid who looked up to those guys.

”I just want to give my love and support, share my knowledge, share my story and tell them that they are loved and supported and that they can accomplish anything they want.”

