Florida Panthers Have Struggled Against Bruins This Season

Florida and Boston played each other twice in the final weeks of the season.
Although Florida forced OT in Boston, the Bruins beat the Panthers 4-3 in Sunrise on March 26.
In that game, the Panthers had a 3-2 lead midway through the third on a Carter Verhagehe goal, but the Bruins closed it out with goals from Trent Frederic which tied it, and Pavel Zacha’s goal with 2:21 left to win it.
On the game-winning goal, David Pastrnak — the hero of Boston’s 2-1 OT win in Game 7 Saturday night against the Maple Leafs — took a shot that went off of Zacha’s skate.
“In three weeks, this goes to another level,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said afterward.
He is not wrong.
The Panthers and Bruins will meet in the playoffs for the second straight postseason.
In the opening round last year, Florida lost both games at home to go down 3-1 before rallying to upset the heavily-favored Bruins.
