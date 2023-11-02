Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Will Be Without Sam Bennett — Again

Published

4 hours ago

on

Panthers bennett
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett, pictured here in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, will be out for the time being after getting hurt Monday night in Boston. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Florida Panthers finally got Sam Bennett back from an injury he got during the preseason.

His return lasted fewer than 27 minutes of game time.

Bennett appeared to re-injure his left leg after he and Hampus Lindholm got wrapped up in front of the net at 6:55 of the second period.

The second-line center had to be helped off the ice.

Get FHN+ today!

Florida coach Paul Maurice said while Bennett will again be out of the lineup, the injury does not appear to be as severe as his previous one.

“He is not day-to-day, he will be a little longer,” Maurice said after Florida’s practice in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon. “We don’t think it is as significant as the first one. We’ll see how he feels. What happens in the first three days will tell us how long it’s going to be.”

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who left Monday’s game after being hit by Charlie McAvoy, was back on the ice Wednesday and is expected to play tonight against the Red Wings.

McAvoy, who took a 5-minute match penalty and an ejection, was suspended four games for the hit.

Evan Rodrigues missed Wednesday’s practice but Maurice said he should play tonight.

Maurice said Rodrigues was out with a “minor issue.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DETROIT RED WINGS  

  • When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit 
  • Streaming/TV: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
  • Last season: Florida won 3-0
  • This season: @Detroit Thursday, March 2; @Florida Jan. 17, March 30
  • All-time regular season series: Florida leads 36-19-6, 5 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday @ Chicago, 8 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x