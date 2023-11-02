Florida Panthers Will Be Without Sam Bennett — Again

The Florida Panthers finally got Sam Bennett back from an injury he got during the preseason.

His return lasted fewer than 27 minutes of game time.

Bennett appeared to re-injure his left leg after he and Hampus Lindholm got wrapped up in front of the net at 6:55 of the second period.

The second-line center had to be helped off the ice.

Florida coach Paul Maurice said while Bennett will again be out of the lineup, the injury does not appear to be as severe as his previous one.

“He is not day-to-day, he will be a little longer,” Maurice said after Florida’s practice in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon. “We don’t think it is as significant as the first one. We’ll see how he feels. What happens in the first three days will tell us how long it’s going to be.”

— Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who left Monday’s game after being hit by Charlie McAvoy, was back on the ice Wednesday and is expected to play tonight against the Red Wings.

McAvoy, who took a 5-minute match penalty and an ejection, was suspended four games for the hit.

Evan Rodrigues missed Wednesday’s practice but Maurice said he should play tonight.

Maurice said Rodrigues was out with a “minor issue.”

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ DETROIT RED WINGS