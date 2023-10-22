Florida Warriors Vs. Sons of Israel in Exhibition Fundraiser Today

The Florida Warriors, a team composed primarily of military veterans and sponsored by the Panthers, will play an exhibition against Team Sons of Israel, which is made up of Israelis and Israeli-Americans, today at 4 p.m.

The game will be played at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs.

The Panthers Warriors Hockey Program is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. military veterans who have served our country and play hockey.

As one of the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Section’s newest disciplines, the Warrior Hockey Discipline is growing across the country.

Team Sons of Israel was originally formed to help promote hockey in Israel and other nontraditional hockey markets.

By attending these games not only will you be treated to an unforgettable hockey experience but will also have the opportunity to support Israel.

Two members of Team Sons of Israel are serving in the Israeli Army right now.

Admission is free. Team merchandise will be available for sale, with all proceeds going to support team members serving in the military.

WHERE: Panthers Den, Coral Springs

WHEN: Sunday at 4

