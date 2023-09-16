Jaromir Jagr Ready for Another Season at 51

Jaromir Jagr is not done yet.

The future NHL Hall of Famer said on social media Saturday that he is ready to start another season with Kladno of the Czech Extraliga.

Jagr, 51, is owner and team president of Kladno and has been playing for the Knights, at least part time, since leaving the Calgary Flames in 2018.

“Another hockey season has begun,’’ Jagr wrote on Facebook. “I just read that I played extraliga for Kladno for the first time 35 years ago. It’s been a minute. But the nervousness, the anticipation before the start… This is still the same. For the first time in our home at ČEZ stadium tomorrow against the strong Pardubice. I am looking forward to hockey.’’

Jagr spent 24 seasons in the NHL and, when he left the Flames after playing in just 22 games during the 2017-18 season, was ranked second all-time in points (1921), third in goals (766) and fourth in games played (1733).

In 2015, the Florida Panthers acquired a disgruntled Jagr in a deal with the New Jersey Devils and it turned out to be a great move on both sides.

Jagr ended up signing two, one-year contracts with Florida and scored 49 goals with 130 points in 181 games with the Panthers — becoming part of the ‘Milestone-A-Night’ Club with Roberto Luongo.

He was also credited with the development of Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau.

While Jagr was not happy playing fourth line minutes with New Jersey, the first thing Florida coach Gerard Gallant did when Jagr came to the Panthers was create a new top line with Barkov centering Huberdeau and Jagr.

Florida ended up winning the Atlantic Division title the following season as Jagr was voted in as All-Star captain, going to Nashville with Gallant, Luongo and Aaron Ekblad.

The Panthers did not offer Jagr a new contract following the 2016-17 season, one in which Jagr scored 16 goals with 46 points as he played in all 82 games.

He signed as a free agent with Calgary but was slowed by injuries and the two parted ways before the midway point of that season.

Jagr, a two-time Stanley Cup champ with the Pittsburgh Penguins, said he would welcome the opportunity to have his No. 68 retired by that team once he is done playing.

Looks like that will not happen this year, anyway.

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase

At Hertz Arena, Estero

Friday: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 2; Carolina Hurricanes 4, Florida Panthers 1

Today: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 3; Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators, 6

Sunday: Practice day

Monday: Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10 a.m.; Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, 1 p.m.

