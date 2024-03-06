Florida Panthers
New Florida Panthers Lines Following Vladimir Tarasenko Trade
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice now has a number of different options when it comes to his forwards after Wednesday’s trade for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Tarasenko, 32, is a former 40-goal scorer who will give the Panthers plenty of different looks moving forward.
Although Tarasenko is a left-handed shot, he has said repeatedly that he has only played on the right side.
That would appear to limit what Maurice can do.
Bill Zito, Panthers Not Done after Tarasenko Trade
When the Panthers play host to the Flyers on Thursday, it is expected that Maurice will have Tarasenko of the right side of his third line with Anton Lundell at center.
This will give Tarasenko a little time to adjust to Florida’s style and its systems following the trade.
According to the Panthers’ media page, Tarasenko will wear No. 10 which was last worn by Anthony Duclair.
Eetu Luostarinen probably remains on the left.
Either Nick Cousins or Evan Rodrigues would move to the fourth line.
As for options with Tarasenko, he may move up to the first or second line in the near future.
Although Florida already has two top players on the right side in Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk, both have played on the left side before.
Going into Thursday, the bet is that Cousins stays right where he is for the time being after scoring twice in Florida’s 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Here is how the Panthers’ lines could look with Tarasenko in Thursday following the trade:
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (43-16-4) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 10 Vladimir Tarasenko
94 Ryan Lomberg // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 17 Evan Rodrigues
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson// 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Waived Wednesday: Will Lockwood
BOLD indicates changes from Tuesday: Lomberg played on the right side of the fourth line, Rodrigues on the third. Gadjovich played on RW on the fourth.
ON DECK
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series — At Florida: Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (Feb 6); Thursday. At Philadelphia: March 24.
- Last Season: Philadelphia won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 57-37-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Calgary, 4 p.m.
Man, it would tough to see ERod go to the 4th line. I know Cousins scored two goals last night but ERod has had a better season overall. There will likely be a some juggling in the coming weeks to feel out this new addition but it sounds foolish to only play ERod 8 minutes a night like other 4th liners.