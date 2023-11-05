Red Wings Bounce Back, Hand Bruins 1st Regulation Loss

The Detroit Red Wings bounced back big time after getting shut out by the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Detroit hosted a 10-0-1 Boston Bruins team and handed them their first regulation loss of the season in a 5-4 win just two days later.

Going into Saturday, the Bruins had not allowed more than three goals in a game all season.

Boston’s star goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each had a save percentage over .935 and a GAA under 2 going into the game.

The Red Wings had their work cut out for them — especially after the Bruins took a 2-0 lead to start things off.

A three-goal third period sparked by Andrew Copp and David Perron’s red-hot second-line helped Detroit steal away a regulation win from Boston for the first time this season.

Their fortunes are notably different than the team they played against on Thursday…

TODAY IN PANTHERLAND

The Panthers, meanwhile, followed up one of their best performances of the year in Detroit with a 5-2 stinker in Chicago.

Although the Panthers played a pretty strong final 40, Detroit scored four within the first 26 minutes. As Matthew Tkachuk said, that was a hole too deep to dig out of.

— Uvis Balinskis has played a big role in helping the Panthers navigate life without Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour.

— Sasha Barkov became the Panthers’ all-time leader in games played on Thursday. And, they got a win for him.

— Sergei Bobrovsky also hit a big milestone, earning a shutout in his 650th NHL game. He will be back in net Monday against Columbus after Anthony Stolarz played Saturday night.

— FHN reviewed your hot takes in this month’s edition of the FHN Temp Check. Be sure to look out for next month’s submission at the end of November if you want to get in on the fun.

— Sam Bennett is “week-to-week” after suffering an injury in his season debut.

— Plenty of new video on the FHN YouTube Channel including Saturday’s postgame from Tkachuk, Paul Maurice and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

AROUND THE NHL

There was a wild one in Toronto on Saturday night.

Although Auston Matthews got another hat trick, the Sabres came out with a win.

— After officially announcing his retirement, what is next for Joe Thornton?

— The Philadelphia Flyers looked like a tired bunch in a 5-0 loss to the visiting (and rested) Kings.

— Dylan Larkin’s game-tying goal in the third gave the Detroit Red Wings a shot.

— The Washington Capitals are back in the win column after taking down the Jackets.

— The Oilers were looked at as a potential Cup contender, but they look anything but early on this season.

PANTHERS ON DECK

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS