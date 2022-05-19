FHN Today: Bruno is honored, Florida Panthers ready for Game 2

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers appear to be rolling out the same lineup they did in Game 1 as they gear up to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second game of their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Andrew Brunette, who was announced as one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award today, said Carter Verhaeghe is a game-time decision as he did not participate in the morning skate.

The Lightning, as was the case on Tuesday, did not skate this morning and will have pregame availability later this afternoon.

On to our links!

PANTHERLAND

Brunette says he is honored to be one of three finalists for the NHL Coach of the Year award and says it is humbling to be in the same group as Darryl Sutter and Gerard Gallant.

— If you want to read what Brunette had to say about his transition from assistant to head coach, check out the story I did on him at the All-Star break.

— While the Panthers are favorites to win tonight, they are now underdogs to win the series. The lines and betting odds for Game 2 are all right here.

— Carter Verhaeghe had a whale of a series against the Capitals but knows this is a completely different series, all together. This is a completely different series.

— From ESPN: Where does the Panthers-Lightning series fit in among NHL rivalries?

— Today’s media sessions are up on the FloridaHockeyNow YouTube channel.

We have pregame from Brunette, Claude Giroux and Radko Gudas as well as the FHN Morning Skate with a special appearance from Steve Goldstein.

If you like what you see on the YouTube channel, please subscribe!

THUNDERDOME

The Lightning’s secret sauce against the Panthers is its defensive play.

— The intensity of this series will increase. Believe that.

— Hockey players are crazy, we know that.

— With the stakes higher, this series will match that importance moving forward.

AROUND THE NHL

What a crazy game last night — this morning — as the Calgary Flames lost a big lead but still ended up beating Edmonton in the opener of the Battle of Alberta.

— Although it turned out to be fun, the Oilers did themselves no favors in Game 1.

— Ian Cole was an unlikely OT hero for Carolina last night against the Rangers.

— Did we witness the end of the Pittsburgh Penguins as we have grown to know them?

— Who are the Vegas Golden Knights looking at for their third head coach?

— Sam Carchidi writes that Barry Trotz will interview with the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow.

— Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney says he thinks he will get a new contract.

— Looking at what went down with the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly.

— The Blues are going to need more than just Jordan Binnington to beat the Avs.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TB leads 1-0)

Game 2: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING