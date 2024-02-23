Tkachuk, Forsling Leave Florida Panthers Game in First at Carolina

The Florida Panthers were without two of their top players — forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Gus Forsling — to start the second period Thursday against the host Carolina Hurricanes.

Forsling, arguably Florida’s top defenseman, left the game with 6:51 remaining in the opening period and went to the team’s room in Raleigh.

Tkachuk took a hit in the corner from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov with about 2 minutes left in the period.

He was on the bench talking with trainer Dave DiNapoli but did not return to start the second.

Tkachuk appeared to take a hard hit to his shoulder.

He was seen favoring that left shoulder as he tried to skate around.

Tkachuk sustained a fractured sternum in Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

With the setup at PNC Arena, the visitors’ room is not connected to the bench — so instead of heading back right away, he waited until the end of the period and went out the corner exit with the rest of his teammates.

Neither played in the second period; Carolina and Florida were scoreless through 40 minutes.

The Panthers made it official before the third that both would not return to the game.

Florida is attempting to tie the NHL record for consecutive road wins, having won 11 straight dating to Dec. 27 in Tampa.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

