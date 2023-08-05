Washington Capitals Sign Tom Wilson to Big Extension

Tom Wilson will be with the Washington Capitals for a long, long time after signing a seven-year contract extension worth $6.5 million annually.

Wilson, 29, will be 38 when the contract comes to a close.

“Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this league, and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals’ uniform,” GM Brian McClellan said in a statement.

“Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.”

It certainly seems like a lot of money and term for a player which does not create a whole lot of offense — but he does bring a lot more to the Capitals than just goals and assists.

Wilson will make $5.16 million this season before the new deal kicks in and is coming off a year in which he only played 33 games due to a knee injury.

Washington certainly missed having him in the lineup as they struggled down the stretch and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Florida Panthers went to Switzerland to find Ludovic Waeber, signing him to a one-year deal and hoping their goalie department has uncovered a gem.

While it this season may be one of adjustment for Waeber, the 26-year-old is going to make a go of this thing.

— New Marlins slugger Jake Burger grew up in St. Louis and spent his youth playing a little hockey with one Matthew Tkachuk. A neat little story out of Little Havana…

— Dmitry Kulikov is back with the Florida Panthers and made his first public appearance with his old team on Monday as part of the organization’s summer reading tour in Pembroke Pines.

Kulikov, as expected, got his No. 7 back after Radko Gudas left it behind when he signed a nice deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

What numbers will the other new Panthers wear? And which former player wore it best?

— Had a really good summer edition of the FHN Florida Panthers’ Mailbag with plenty of fantastic questions ranging from injuries to free agency and even the future of the team playing in Sunrise.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely start the season without top-line winger Jake Guentzel as he had surgery on his right ankle on Wednesday.

According to the team, he will be re-evaluated in three months.

— Speaking of the Pens, could we finally have an Erik Karlsson deal this weekend?

— Coach Rod Brind’Amour is in his final season under contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and says it will not be an easy negotiation getting another. Unless the Hurricanes are going cheap, he’ll get his.

— Milan Lucic returned to the Boston Bruins but could he have gone somewhere else?

— The Philadelphia Flyers should look for a new mascot this season. Gritty gets more respect than this bunch will.

— Taking a look at the top five trades in the history of the Vegas Golden Knights. Believe it or not, the expansion draft deal with the Panthers is not one of them.

