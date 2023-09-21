NHL Betting Odds on Florida Panthers Going into Training Camp

The Florida Panthers opened training camp on Thursday in Coral Springs and are still getting good NHL betting odds heading into the 2023-24 season.

As it stands right now, Carolina is the favorite to win the Stanley Cup at Bovada (+900) with the Panthers further down the list (1oth) at +1600.

You can also get a first-time winner at +450 or get a Tampa Bay/Florida combo for +800.

Connor McDavid is the heavy betting favorite to win the Hart Trophy at -125 with Matthew Tkachuk at +1200.

At BetOnline, Carolina is +700 with the Panthers getting longer odds than Bovada at +1800. Tkachuk is +1400 to win MVP.

The Panthers are getting even bigger NHL betting odds at MGM where they are +2000 to win the Stanley Cup. Tkachuk is +1000 there when it comes to winning the Hart.

Florida is also +1600 to win the Cup come at DraftKings — but Tkachuk has his longest odds at MVP at +1800.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK