Florida Panthers
NHL Betting Odds on Florida Panthers Going into Training Camp
The Florida Panthers opened training camp on Thursday in Coral Springs and are still getting good NHL betting odds heading into the 2023-24 season.
When it comes to online NHL betting, there are plenty of different options.
As it stands right now, Carolina is the favorite to win the Stanley Cup at Bovada (+900) with the Panthers further down the list (1oth) at +1600.
You can also get a first-time winner at +450 or get a Tampa Bay/Florida combo for +800.
Connor McDavid is the heavy betting favorite to win the Hart Trophy at -125 with Matthew Tkachuk at +1200.
At BetOnline, Carolina is +700 with the Panthers getting longer odds than Bovada at +1800. Tkachuk is +1400 to win MVP.
The Panthers are getting even bigger NHL betting odds at MGM where they are +2000 to win the Stanley Cup. Tkachuk is +1000 there when it comes to winning the Hart.
Florida is also +1600 to win the Cup come at DraftKings — but Tkachuk has his longest odds at MVP at +1800.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
- Thursday-Sunday: Training Camp, Coral Springs IceDen
- Monday: Preseason Doubleheader v. Nashville @ Sunrise; 2 and 6 p.m.
- Oct. 7: Preseason ends; v. Tampa Bay Lightning @ Sunrise
- Oct. 12: Start of 2023-24 Regular Season at Minnesota Wild (Bally Sports Florida)
- Oct. 19: 2023-24 Home Opener vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (BSF)
Panthers off-season acquisitions are not highly thought of. Compounded by injuries to Ekblad and Montour, some do not have them even in divisional top three.