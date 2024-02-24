Panthers and Capitals Without Big Names Tonight?

The Washington Captials are back in South Florida to play the Panthers tonight and come in riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Lightning on Thursday.

But at practice Friday in Sunrise, the Capitals were without T.J. Oshie after he got hurt trying to hold a puck in the offensive zone in Tampa.

He will not play tonight.

“Obviously left the game and we’ll continue to monitor him,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I don’t think this is a skating today or tomorrow situation, but I don’t want to tell you anything definitive on timeline or anything like that. We’ll just continue to monitor him.”

Oshie was injured while making a move to hold the puck in at the blue line. He then crawled off the ice and sat on the bench briefly before being helped down the tunnel.

Florida could be without some stars as well.

Matthew Tkachuk and Gus Forsling both left Florida’s game at Carolina on Thursday night after getting hurt in the first period.

Neither player returned.

Florida coach Paul Maurice said both players were considered day-to-day and would be evaluated Friday in South Florida.

With the Panthers not practicing Friday, we will have to wait until they hit the ice for morning skate on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale to find out where both players stand.

Tkachuk and/or Forsling will be tough for the Panthers to replace both in the short term and, if things are worse than Maurice let on in his brief remarks Thursday, the long term.

Florida is currently carrying three extra skaters on its roster so, if the Panthers needed a body or two tonight, no problem.

Will Lockwood has not been in the Florida lineup since being concussed Jan. 19 against the Minnesota Wild; Steven Lorentz has only played in three game since Dec. 21.

Josh Mahura would replace Forsling if he is unable to play against the Capitals.

Of course, the biggest name on the ice is not only expected to play tonight — but hit a milestone.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin will play in his 1,400th game on Saturday — becoming the 10th player to play that many games with a single franchise.

