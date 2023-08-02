Speaking from Florida, Tarasenko Says Senators Want to Win

Vladimir Tarasenko met with the local Ottawa media on a video call Tuesday from his offseason home in Florida, saying he thinks the Senators are the “best fit” for him — while pointing out “was the best deal for one year for us.”

Yes, Tarasenko got a one-year deal with the Senators worth $5 million, a contract which includes a full no-movement clause.

The 31-year-old winger reportedly turned down offers from the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks to try and help Ottawa make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“I had some time to talk with my family and make a decision,” Tarasenko said according to the Ottawa Sun. “It’s an exciting young group of players. I spoke to guys before we signed and it sounds like guys want to win.”

Tarasenko spent the entirety of his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues, winning the Stanley Cup there in 2019, before being traded to the New York Rangers at the deadline.

But when free agency opened, his hopes for a big deal were not realized and he changed agents early on in the proceedings.

He will be a free agent again, unless he re-signs in Ottawa, next summer when the salary cap is expected to have a significant bump.

Dmitry Kulikov is back with the Florida Panthers and made his first public appearance with his old team on Monday as part of the organization’s summer reading tour in Pembroke Pines.

Kulikov, as expected, got his No. 7 back after Radko Gudas left it behind when he signed a nice deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

What numbers will the other new Panthers wear? And which former player wore it best?

— The Panthers will celebrate 30 seasons of NHL hockey in South Florida during the 2023-24 campaign.

— Eetu Luostarinen will remain with the Panthers for the next four years after signing a three-year contract extension worth $3 million annually on Tuesday. Luostarinen, who is signed for $1.5 million this coming season, will be an unrestricted free agent following the end of this deal.

Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins have their arbitration case settled and the goalie gets a one-year deal worth $1 million less than what Spencer Knight will make this season.

Trent Frederic also has a new deal with the Bs.

— Looking at the real value in moves made by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— The Montreal Canadiens signed their final RFA as Jesse Ylonen gets a one-year, two-way deal.

— The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year contract extension.

— How good was Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon when it came to 5-on-5 play?

— Three remaining unrestricted free agents who should be contacted by the San Jose Sharks.

