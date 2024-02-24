Tkachuk, Forsling Appear Fine; Back in Florida Panthers Lineup?

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk and Gus Forsling were among the first players on the ice for the Florida Panthers morning skate Saturday and appear set to play against the Washington Capitals tonight.

Both players left Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes after apparently sustaining minor injuries during the first period.

Neither player returned and coach Paul Maurice said the two were considered ‘day to day.’

Tkachuk appears to be out Saturday; he did not take part in special teams meetings and remained out on the ice far after practice ended.

Maurice has not spoken to the media to confirm who will play tonight although both were in their usual spots: Forsling with Aaron Ekblad on the top defensive pairing, and Tkachuk alongside Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe.

That said, Forsling spoke to FHN after morning skate and says he is 100 percent, so he will be back.

With Kevin Stenlund missing morning skate and Tkachuk out, both Steven Lorentz and Will Lockwood return.

It also appears Anthony Stolarz will play tonight.

ON DECK