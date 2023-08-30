Two Players with Ties to the Florida Panthers Retire

Two players who have ties to the Florida Panthers — only one of which actually played for them — are hanging up their skates.

Former Florida defenseman Jason Demers told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now that he is “right on the edge of retirement” and is looking into work with the NHL Network and Sharks’ television coverage.

Forward Joonas Donskoi officially announced his retirement on Monday citing numerous concussions.

Donskoi, 31, played with Seattle last season.

“It is extremely hard to let go of something you have put your whole life into, but at this point I know it’s the right decision for my own well being and future,” Donskoi wrote on Instagram. “I am looking forward to putting our family first now.”

Demers spent one season with the Panthers after signing a five-year deal with the team in 2016. He was traded to Arizona in 2017 for Jamie McGinn.

Donskoi, despite being a fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2010, never played for them.

After remaining in Finland, Florida gave up his rights in 2015 — and he signed with the San Jose Sharks.

Donskoi ended up playing 474 NHL games with the Sharks, Colorado and Seattle.

On the flip side of things, Mark Pysyk signed a PTO with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Known as ‘the Prius’ with the Panthers, Pysyk missed all of last season after sustaining an injury in Detroit.

