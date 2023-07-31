Stanley Cup Win by Golden Knights a Costly One for Vegas Sportsbooks

When it came to the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup last month, the Florida Panthers were not the only ones to lose out on the deal.

So, too, were the sportsbooks in Nevada.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, legal books within the state lost $6.6 million on hockey bets — all of which were for the Cup Final.

“Yeah, that’s a significant loss for a sports betting category, definitely,” Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, told the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Despite the financial loss, no one in Nevada would have wanted things to go the other way.

“From my understanding, the overall consensus is that the town is more happy for the Knights than they are about sports books losing money in the month of June,” Lawton told the Times.

“Everyone’s pretty happy for the exposure it gave the city. It was a good thing.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Trying to hold off on the hype, but this may have been our best edition of the FHN Florida Panthers’ Mailbag yet.

Seriously.

There were a lot of great questions about a variety of subjects from injuries to free agency to the old standbys like potential new jerseys.

We even had one about the future of the team playing in Sunrise.

— Vladimir Tarasenko apparently turned down an offer from the Panthers before signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Senators. We talked about Florida having interest in the talented winger last week.

— Get ready to party! Next Saturday, the Innfield in Sunrise will be hosting its annual ‘unofficial’ Florida Panthers Fan Appreciation Party.

The Innfield, located at 11439 West Oakland Park Boulevard, will start things off on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

We will have past Panthers postseason games on the televisions, plenty of Panthers talk and a raffle for those of you wearing Panthers gear.

Oh, and they will be food and drink specials as well.

See y’all there.

— The Panthers will be celebrating 30 years of NHL hockey in South Florida all season long.

— Eetu Luostarinen will remain with the Panthers for the next four years after signing a three-year contract extension worth $3 million annually on Tuesday. Luostarinen, who is signed for $1.5 million this coming season, will be an unrestricted free agent following the end of this deal.

— Sportnet.ca came out with its mid-summer power rankings and do not have the Panthers in their top 10. Where are they? Not far from No. 10.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Trent Frederic and the Boston Bruins are going to arbitration — and a little ways apart.

These things happen.

